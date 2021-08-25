Cancel
Electronics

New RF and Microwave Products this Week

everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

www.everythingrf.com

#New Rf#Microwave Products
Soooo many RGB LEDs on this new product #comingsoon

When you start putting a ton of RGB LEDs on a board, the price of ‘smart’ pixel LEDs like NeoPixels & DotStars starts to add up. That’s why we fancy this IS31FL3741 breakout, which has 117 RGB common-anode LEDs, each one controlled with 8-bit-per-channel PWM. At a penny or two per, we can sell this board for a reasonable price and its fully controllable over I2C – video.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Unictron Introduces Smallest Multi-Frequency GNSS Patch Antenna

Unictron has developed a new type of ceramic patch antenna that is made using a hollow structure, transforming a two-layer ceramic antenna into a single, monolithic, compact antenna. This design grants Unictron multiple international patents. The new Castle Series of patch antenna designs can be used for multiple frequency bands which is practically impossible with conventional single-layer ceramic patch antennas. These antennas provide better signal quality compared to traditional double-stacked antennas, and are more cost competitive.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

BluFlux Expands its Wireless Design and Test Services with ETS-Lindgren Equipment

BluFlux provides RF engineering and customized antenna design, including modeling, analysis, fabrication, and over-the-air (OTA) testing in-house at their Louisville, Colorado, facility. The customized antenna design capabilities – from inception to optimization – not only ensure a successful product launch but also expedites the product's time to market. When BluFlux was ready to expand their wireless test capabilities, they consulted the experts at ETS-Lindgren. For the past few years, BluFlux has used ETS-Lindgren's Antenna Measurement System Model AMS-8923 to support OTA performance testing in the 700 MHz to 6 GHz frequency range for Cellular, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, LTE- SISO (FDD/TDD), and MIMO requirements. To expand their capabilities to support OTA performance testing in the 24 GHz to 43.5 GHz frequency range per 3GPP TR 38.810, BluFlux recently added ETS-Lindgren's Model AMS-5703, a Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), to their test laboratory. With these two test chambers, Models AMS-8923 and AMS-5703, BluFlux can test a wide variety of 5G and mmWave wireless devices over an extended frequency range to address both FR1 and FR2 test requirements. BluFlux appreciates ETS-Lindgren's ability to design and manufacture standard and customized AMS solutions for wireless testing in the lower and higher frequency ranges.
Compact Laser Vibrometer

Compact Laser Vibrometer

Built upon the photonics chip and all-in-one packaging technologies, the MV-H series compact laser vibrometer sensor(module) can perform precise noncontact vibration measurement from DC to 2.5 MHz. It can be widely used in automation production lines (i.e., laptop PC production line) or as a portable testing solution in various industries, such as aerospace and biomedical.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

LG Uses the 6G THz Band to Transfer Data Over a Distance of 100 Meters

LG Electronics (LG) successfully demonstrated the transmission and reception of wireless 6G terahertz (THz) data over 100 meters in an outdoor setting. This milestone was achieved in collaboration with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe’s largest applied research lab, on August 13 with the data traveling between Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) and the Berlin Institute of Technology in Germany.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Qualcomm and ZTE Achieve Landmark 5G mmWave Results

Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE announced that to support the testing needs of the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group for 200 MHz carrier bandwidth over 5G mmWave, the companies successfully showcased features required in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China. The tests were completed using a smartphone form-factor test device powered by the flagship Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, and ZTE mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Knowles Acquires Integrated Microwave Corporation

Knowles, a provider of a wide variety of highly engineered Capacitors and Microwave to Millimeter Wave components announced the acquisition of Integrated Microwave Corporation. IMC is a leading designer and manufacturer of precision RF and microwave filters and multiplexers, quadrature couplers and ceramic coaxial resonators. IMC is AS9100D certified and they work with all major defense contractors, NASA, JPL, APL, Blue Origin, SpaceX as well as a number of commercial entities delivering EM, qualification, flight hardware, lab use hardware and test fixtures in prototype to production quantities. IMC is a proud supplier to NASA and has participated in every Mars mission since 2000.

Comments / 0

