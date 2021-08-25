Cancel
Inspired Lives is an upcoming gala to benefit Fairview

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired Lives, A Gala to Benefit Fairview, will kick off on Sept. 10. It’s all in an effort to benefit the nonprofit provider of senior housing and healthcare. Executive Director of Fairview Billy Nelson tells us more about the event and how Fairview does its part in the community when it comes to providing housing and healthcare to the elderly.

DAYTON — Dayton Live is pulling back the curtain and giving the community a look inside its latest Community Report. In a normal year, Dayton Live officials said there are nearly 400 performances across their venues, contributing to the organization’s economic impact of between $25-28 million. During the 2020-2021 season, there were just 27 events, totaling an economic impact if $7.9 million.

