Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo to land at Manchester City?

By Barry Glendenning
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to leave this jazzy shirt behind. Photograph: Ettore Griffoni/LiveMedia/REX/Shutterstock

While their negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to bring Harry Kane to Manchester City remain at an impasse, City are exploring the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus .

L’Equipe report that the five-times Ballon d’Or winner is eager to leave the Italian champions and say that, while City are prepared to cover his £26m annual salary, their largesse doesn’t extend to paying Juve much in the way of a fee for his services. Ronaldo is apparently keen on a move away from Turin and City could send Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte the other way as part of a swap deal.

Having failed to make any signings last summer for the first time since 1980, Real Madrid hope to make up for it this time around by bringing Kylian Mbappé to the Bernabéu. Despite being in financial meltdown with net debts of more than £300m, the Spanish club confirmed they have made an opening bid of £137m to Paris Saint-Germain for the 22-year-old striker with less than a year left on his contract. PSG have greeted the offer with a Gallic shrug and are believed to be holding out for considerably more from the Spanish paupers.

Related: Chelsea and Manchester United plot loan moves for Atlético’s Saúl Ñíguez

With both Chelsea and Manchester United plotting late loan moves for Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez , the Spanish champions have identified PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia as a replacement. Kieran Trippier is another player who could be headed for the Atléti exit and while Arsenal’s interest in his services has been well documented, the England right-back is believed to be hankering for a move to Manchester United. Or anywhere else but Arsenal.

With their first choice transfer target Jesse Lingard looking increasingly likely to stay at Manchester United, West Ham are looking at alternative options and are mulling over the possibility of signing CSKA Moscow’s Croatian winger Nikola Vlasic instead. In need of back-up for striker Michail Antonio, David Moyes has also been giving Montpelier striker Gaetan Laborde the glad eye, while Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is another potential Iron in the West Ham fire.

Tottenham Hotspur have held “informal talks” with Lyon , with a view to signing central midfielder Houssem Aouar , according to Sky Sports, but may have to duke it out with Arsenal in the battle to secure his scrawl. Should Aouar opt to go to the Emirates, he could have his pick of dressing-room pegs, what with – deep breath – Willian , Ainsley Maitland-Niles , Eddie Nketiah , Hector Bellerin , Lucas Torreira , Reiss Nelson and Sead Kolasinac all being nudged towards the door marked “Do One”.

With so much highly remunerated deadwood on the Arsenal payroll, it’s no big shock that the position of technical director Edu is believed to be under threat and the Brazilian is unlikely to be best pleased when he sees that Marc Overmars is being linked with his job.

And finally, Burnley have had a £15m offer for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet accepted and are now on tenterhooks as they wait to see if the 24-year-old Ivorian finds the idea of life at Turf Moor agreeable.

The Guardian

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

‘I share their ambition’: Rúben Dias signs new long-term Manchester City deal

Rúben Dias believes that signing a new long-term Manchester City contract just one year after joining the club “speaks for itself” as a statement of joint intent. The Portuguese defender has committed his future to the champions until summer 2027 after a hugely successful first season in England. City signed Dias for a £62m fee from Benfica last September and the 25-year-old helped to propel Pep Guardiola’s side to the 2020-2021 title.
LawThe Guardian

Disgraced Theranos founder will blame ‘abusive’ ex-boyfriend in fraud trial

The disgraced founder of the blood-testing startup Theranos plans to blame emotional and sexual abuse by her former boyfriend, also a senior executive at the company, at her federal fraud trial beginning next week, according to legal papers published on Saturday. Elizabeth Holmes, 37, says she is not responsible for...
Premier League101 WIXX

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal's wretched start means things may get much worse before they improve ahead of Man City clash

Mikel Arteta was one of around 56,000 despondent faces at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and the pressure is only increasing by the day on the Arsenal boss. The Spaniard watched on as his side were easily dismantled by a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Chelsea in Sunday's London derby, making their worst ever start to a campaign in the club's 118-year history in the process.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo set to join stars to make sensational return to former club

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the latest high-profile player to join his former club after a deal was agreed in principle for a sensational return to Manchester United. The Portuguese star won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Champions League during his first spell with the club before leaving for Real Madrid in a then world record deal in 2009.
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Ronaldo Return Puts Solskjaer On The Clock At Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United on Friday capped a transfer window that has made fans quickly forget the disappointment on the field, and uprising off it, that ended last season. Just four months ago supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club's owners for their...
Premier League90min.com

Amad Diallo set for Feyenoord loan move

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is set to leave the club this summer, joining Dutch outfit Feyenoord on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old has seen his path to the Red Devils' first team blocked by the arrival of Jadon Sancho, as well as the current plethora of wide forwards available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Pep Guardiola's teams?

The Portuguese star has played 16 matches against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and Bayern Munich... After a gap of 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United leaving Serie A giants Juventus. The Red Devils made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he played between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).
UEFASkySports

Jose Mourinho says Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd is 'perfect business'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United represents "perfect business", according to the club's former manager Jose Mourinho. The 36-year-old is close to officially completing his move to Old Trafford after United confirmed on Friday they had reached an agreement to re-sign the Portugal captain from Juventus. Mourinho, who worked with...
SoccerTribal Football

Feyenoord chief Arnesen reveals Man Utd winger Amad setback

Manchester United midfielder Amad has suffered an injury setback. Amad is set to miss out on a loan move to Feyenoord after suffering an injury in training. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the exciting teenager was to be sent out on loan, with opportunities likely to be limited following the summer captures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
WorldThe Guardian

Kabul airport comes under rocket fire as US Afghanistan evacuation enters final 48 hours

Several rockets were fired at Kabul airport on Monday, less than 48 hours before the United States is due to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Eyewitnesses said the rockets were launched from a car and were aimed towards the airport on Monday morning. It appears Salim Karwan, a neighbourhood adjacent to the airport, was hit in one of the blasts. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Several troops killed in Kabul blast were just babies when US invaded

Several of the 13 American military personnel killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday were not even a year old when the US invaded Afghanistan in late 2001. US forces are withdrawing after nearly 20 years in the country. The bombing, claimed by a local Islamic State group, happened as a mass evacuation effort continued. As many as 170 Afghans were killed. Two British nationals and the child of a British national also died.
ElectionsThe Guardian

Republican election audits have led to voting system breaches, experts say

Republican efforts to question Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 have led to voting system breaches experts say pose a risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems softwares used for designing ballots, configuring voting machines and tallying results were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election.
AnimalsThe Guardian

California: mother fights off mountain lion with bare hands to save 5-year-old son

A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy in southern California has been shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities say. The 65-pound (30kg) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house on Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards” across the front lawn, said Captain Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California department of fish and wildlife, on Saturday.

