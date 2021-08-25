Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

Kids express their feelings of the current pandemic through artwork at the Children's Museum of Fond du Lac

By Michael Schlesinger
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac (CBS 58)--We all probably have a few choice words about what we've lived through this last year and a half. Some local kids are expressing what they're feeling in a different way, through artwork. "Colors of The Pandemic" is a permanent evolving exhibit at the Children's Museum in Fond du Lac. It allows the youngsters to reveal all their emotions starting with their own individual canvas. And then with some added coloring tools, the work becomes their own documentation of what we're all living through during this health crisis.

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Express#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
CNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy