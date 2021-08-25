Kids express their feelings of the current pandemic through artwork at the Children's Museum of Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac (CBS 58)--We all probably have a few choice words about what we've lived through this last year and a half. Some local kids are expressing what they're feeling in a different way, through artwork. "Colors of The Pandemic" is a permanent evolving exhibit at the Children's Museum in Fond du Lac. It allows the youngsters to reveal all their emotions starting with their own individual canvas. And then with some added coloring tools, the work becomes their own documentation of what we're all living through during this health crisis.