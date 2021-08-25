Cancel
Woman becomes a millionaire for getting vaccinated

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Christine Duval at her home in Bloomfield Township, Michigan (AP)

A Michigan woman has become a millionaire after participating in the state’s lottery, open to all residents who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Christine Duval, of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, won $2m (£1.5m) in the Shot to Win Sweepstakes on Monday.

The state’s Protect Michigan Commission, which was created in January to educate the public about Covid vaccines and combat vaccine hesitancy, announced that Ms Duval had won the grand prize, as several young people were awarded college scholarships.

Ms Duval, who has lived in Michigan for 13 years with her husband and three children, was vaccinated in April. Upon winning, she said that the money would “help us achieve all of our dreams”, as she plans to use the funds to pay for her children’s college education and to renovate her home. She added that she plans to donate some of her winnings to support mental health care.

“We are really lucky, and we want to give back to those in need,” Ms Duval said.

“The pandemic was tough on everyone and we believe the need for providing services that promote positive mental health care is more important now than ever. It’s why we’ll be donating some of our grand prize to improve mental health services in our community.

“It’s a cause very close to my heart,” she added.

The lottery-style sweepstakes was set up to encourage more people in Michigan to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and included nearly $5m (£3.6m) in cash and scholarship prizes. It was paid for using some of the state’s federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Adult Michigan residents who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine were eligible to enter the draw during the month of July, and were entered to win grand prizes of $2m or $1m. Those who received a first-dose vaccine during the month of July were also entered to win daily draws of $50,000. Vaccinated 12-17-year-olds were also encouraged to participate, with nine opportunities to win four-year college scholarships valued at $55,000 each.

The ultimate goal of the lottery was to reach the state’s target of 70 per cent of Michiganders receiving at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. While the state remains just shy of that goal, at 65 per cent, authorities say the sweepstakes were successful in ramping up vaccinations over the summer.

At a press conference on Monday, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said: “Thanks to the efforts of so many, and every Michigander who got their shot, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has been a success.

“Every public health expert will tell you the middle of the summer always shows lower vaccination rates than any other time of year – whether it’s for chickenpox, measles, or Covid-19. In June, for example, we saw our vaccinations declined week-over-week for that whole month. But the sweepstakes helped Michigan reverse that trend,” she said.

In July, first dose vaccinations increased steadily, climbing from 28,770 in the first week of July to 41,150 in the last, with proportional increases of at least 5 per cent per week.

“We’re going to keep making efforts to reach people where they are, answer their questions and help people get their shots,” Ms Whitmer said.

“Our lottery was just one strategy we use to promote vaccinations. The work ahead is harder still, but we will get there.”

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

