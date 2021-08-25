Cancel
Dominic Raab: With hindsight I wouldn't have gone on holiday

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended being on holiday as the Taliban was advancing on Kabul, saying "with hindsight" he would not have gone away at all. He told BBC Breakfast the whole world was "caught unawares" by the speed of the Taliban takeover. But Mr Raab said the idea...

#Afghanistan#Taliban#Kabul#Uk#Bbc Breakfast#The Foreign Office#British#Afghans#Raf#Defence#Bbc Radio 4#White House#Islamic State
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

Boris Johnson says Kabul bombings underscore urgency of get

London [UK], August 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the suicide attacks in Kabul, which killed two Brits and a child of a British national, showed how urgent it was for evacuations to conclude. "The loss of two British nationals and the child of a British citizen in...
AfghanistanThe Independent

This is the real reason Boris Johnson is furious with Dominic Raab

What is the real reason why Boris Johnson is furious with Dominic Raab? Despite all the headlines, it’s not that the foreign secretary was sunning himself at a luxury resort in Crete while Kabul fell into the Taliban’s hands. Or that he did not return immediately when Downing Street officials ordered him back.
Posted by
Indy100

Fury over reports that Dominic Raab was ‘too busy to make call’ to help Afghan translators while on holiday

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is facing criticism after it was reported that he refused to make a phone call to help Afghan translators while he was on holiday. The Daily Mail reports that Raab was advised to personally ask his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar for urgent support to get interpreters who had worked for the British military out of the country last week.
BBC

Dominic Raab on British and Afghan nationals leaving Afghanistan

The foreign secretary has set out the numbers of people expected to arrive in the UK from Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over. Dominic Raab said a further 350 will also arrive "in the days that come." He was asked how the UK would hold the Taliban to account with...
Posted by
The Independent

Will Dominic Raab be shamed into resigning? Given this government, I very much doubt it

It would be fair to say it has not been an ideal few days for the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.First came the reports of Raab being on holiday in Crete when Kabul was falling, then came the Afghanistan debate in the Commons – where his demeanour was criticised – and he was accused of a "churlish" snub in not acknowledging the speech of Tom Tugendhat (widely regarded as one of the best in parliament this year) in his remarks winding up the session. Time may have been a factor, if you want to be charitable to the foreign secretary.The...
Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab may keep his job today – but his holiday misjudgment has left a black mark against his name

Dominic Raab’s position as foreign secretary is under threat after it emerged that he rejected advice from his officials to phone his Afghan counterpart last Friday to urge him to allow translators who have worked for the UK to board flights without passports.Raab had the misfortune to be on holiday at a five-star resort in Crete. But he also showed misjudgment that has quickly come back to haunt him. The call to Hanif Atmar was made by Raab’s junior minister Zac Goldsmith, who is much better known for his other job as an environment minister. Raab insists he was...
Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab accused of ‘going AWOL’ on holiday as Afghanistan falls to Taliban

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is under fire after spending the past week on holiday abroad while the situation in Afghanistan was unravelling.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Raab was returning to the UK on Sunday and was “personally overseeing” the department's response to the crisis.However, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said that his absence during a moment of major international upheaval was unacceptable.“For the foreign secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful,” Ms Nandy said.The Labour MP added: “A catastrophe is unfolding in front of our...
The Independent

Matt Hancock may have quit under pressure, but Dominic Raab won’t go so easily

When Dominic Raab answered “no” to reporters yelling at him outside Downing Street – a very rare breakthrough for the resident shouters – about whether he was going to resign, he was (probably) quite right. Ministers tend not to resign from the Johnson government, or get sacked, whatever they get up to. Even Matt Hancock was encouraged to “tough it out” after his close personal relationship with a paid adviser was revealed, until he realised that his best interests would not be served by lingering on until Boris Johnson got round to ditching him to save his own skin. For Mr Hancock, resigning as health secretary, apparently in honour, gave him at least a slim chance of rebuilding his political career.
Telegraph

Silly season is off this year… but Dominic Raab didn’t get the memo

Whatever happened to August? Sunshine. The crack of leather on willow. Lazy salad days. Messing about in boats. The silly season. August used to be the month of heroic animal trivia. Remember the Tamworth Two, the pair of escaped piglets that made headlines for days when they went on the...
Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Patel hands ex-Taxpayers’ Alliance boss top job, as Sturgeon criticises Cambo plans

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank
BBC

Dominic Raab defends lack of Afghan interpreter call

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended his decision not to call his Afghan counterpart over evacuating translators who had helped UK forces. Mr Raab said he prioritised "security" at Kabul airport and "delegated" the call to a junior minister. But that call did not happen due to the "rapidly deteriorating...
Posted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Dominic Raab advised by No 10 to ‘return from holiday two days before he arrived back’

Dominic Raab was reportedly advised by No 10 officials to return from his holiday on 13 August as the Afghanistan situation deteriorated but stayed for a further two days after Boris Johnson’s approval.The claim comes after calls for the foreign secretary to resign for failing to make a call to his Afghan counterpart over the evacuation of interpreters while he was on the Greek island of Crete.A government official told The Sunday Times that Mr Raab was “told to come back” on Friday 13 August, the day the prime minister held the first emergency Cobra meeting on the crisis...
Shropshire Star

Dominic Raab should have taken call if it was recommended, says Darroch

The Foreign Secretary was reportedly ‘unavailable’ when officials in his department suggested he urgently call the Afghan foreign minister. The former UK ambassador to the US has said he thinks Dominic Raab should have called the Afghan foreign minister if he was being recommended to do so by officials. Lord...
Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab insists he won’t quit over failure to make Afghanistan call while on holiday

A defiant Dominic Raab says he will not resign after failing to make a crucial call to help fleeing Afghan interpreters while on holiday, despite growing demands for him to quit.The phone call was delegated to a junior minister, as the Taliban neared Kabul last Friday – as the foreign secretary reportedly declined to intervene personally from his Crete hotel.Filmed walking into Downing Street, a smiling Mr Raab was asked if he would resign, but told reporters: “No.”He is already under fierce pressure for failing to return from the Greek island until Monday morning, being seen on the beach...
Posted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab hasn’t resigned – but the government has confirmed he is pointless, so that will have to do

If he’d done his job, it wouldn’t have made any difference anyway.That, after six days of repeated attempts, is the government’s current best defence for Dominic Raab.It’s scarcely been updated, as a defence, since it was offered by the defence secretary himself, Ben Wallace, two days ago. The Afghan government was “melting away quicker than ice” since Friday, Wallace explained, so what would have been the point of the foreign secretary doing what he’d been asked to do and putting in a call to the Afghan foreign minister on Saturday?It’s a tricky one, really. Because, as has already been...

