Since being elected to be the Mayor of Pittsburgh in 2013, I have been working to create a city that works for you. When we came into office, my administration inherited many challenges from financial distress to a failing water authority. In those challenges we saw opportunity to establish values to guide our governance in the short and long term. I prioritized transparency, equity, accessibility, financial responsibility, sustainability, resiliency, affordability and creating inclusive opportunities for community, economic and workforce development so that the city we build today is a Pittsburgh for all tomorrow.