Make a 3D Printed Daft Punk Helmet #WearableWednesday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow along as Estefannie makes a 3D Printed Daft Punk Helmet on Instructables and YouTube (1, 2 & 3):. Hi world!! I’ve decided to do this Daft Punk helmet as my first Instructable since this is the project that introduced me to Instructables a million years ago :] Let’s get to it.

