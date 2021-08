The Clean Sell marks JJELLYFISH’s first acquisition as global demand for its services and revenue growth accelerates. JJELLYFISH, a tech-enabled services leader in go-to-market execution for startups and Fortune 500 new ventures, announced the acquisition of The Clean Sell (“TCS”) on August 1st, 2021. Founded by Dominick Cappuccilli in 2015, TCS is a NYC-based consulting firm specializing in early-stage sales and commercialization. The acquisition is JJELLYFISH’s first as it enhances its productized go-to-market services to support organizations in their zero-to-million dollar journey and beyond.