Benton County, IN

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 12:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of up to 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Locales along and south of I-80 in Illinois and Indiana. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

