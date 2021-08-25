Foundation for Women Warriors Expands to Serve More Female Veterans
San Diego CA— Foundation for Women Warriors announced that they are strengthening their impact on the women veteran community by expanding their organization. The nonprofit has expanded its warehouse in North County to collect and distribute diapers, baby wipes, formula, car seats, cribs, school supplies and other essential household goods. The new warehouse is nearly twice as large as their previous facility.www.osidenews.com
