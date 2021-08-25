The Matrix: Resurrections trailer airs during CinemaCon

Warner Bros. settled in for a CinemaCon presentation that was supposed to be an hour and a half but ended up being an hour [shoutout to the theater employee I ran into in the elevator who said when this was pointed out that we could "watch the last 30-minutes on HBO Max."] Also, thank you to those that joined the Bleeding Cool liveblog for this panel. No one knew this before the lights went down, but no one from Warner Bros. decided to show up. Instead, they sent a pre-recorded video, so it was like a bunch of featurettes and trailers, one right after the other. They said Warner Bros. was committed to the theatrical experience, which got some scoffs from the audience, and after some awkward back and forth that was proof that reading from a teleprompter is a skill, we moved onto the movies.