When reporting the Porsche Taycan road trip across Europe last year, I complained how hard it was to write the final piece when the excitement of the adventure is over and we’re all back to our daily chores. This year, the yellow submarine story kept me successfully hooked and the final stage and summary is coming fresh and hot. On the other hand, you will quickly realize there is another reason for the final piece to be slightly different from the other three before, including where we left off in the beautiful surroundings of Andorra and its fight to mitigate climate change effects.