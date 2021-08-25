Stocks start firm, oil eases back a touch

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 30:. Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole central bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake! Tapering may be in the cards for 2021, but interest rate hikes certainly are not was the central message that allowed equity investors to double down and push for more all-time highs. The gift that just keeps on giving is the stock market in 2021. Further news for vaccine stocks was welcome after Moderna had to pull another 1 million doses in Japan. Israel is picking up its booster drive as delta infections reach record levels. Where Israel goes the rest of the world tends to follow, so expect further demand for vaccines as 2021 and 2022 progress.