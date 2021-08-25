Cancel
Stocks start firm, oil eases back a touch

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a pretty flat though mildly positive start to trade in Europe again after a decent handover from Asia, whilst Wall Street again registered fresh all-time highs. The S&P 500 hit a record closing high, advancing 0.15% for a fourth-straight day of gains, led again by a strong showing for energy stocks as oil rallied for a second day, whilst reopening stocks also did well. Big banks were the biggest drivers of the index gains as 10yr yields hit 1.3%. There is still room for these names to go higher. The Nasdaq also broke intraday and closing highs, rallying 0.5%. All looking like a low-volatility grind-up with the odd minor wobble gobbled up by dip-buyers, but valuations are stretched, and the indices are now roughly 10-11% away from their 200-day moving averages.

