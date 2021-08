If the opening volleyball match between Scales Mound and Milledgeville was any form of indication of what kind of season is in store for 2021 ... it's going to be amazing!. Even though it was the first match, and even though at times it looked like the first match, the Hornets and Missiles put on quite a show as they battled into extra points before the Missiles finally pulled out a 19-25, 25-19, 26-24 non-conference victory.