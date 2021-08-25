RADIANT BLACK #1 is Now Free to Read Online
Radiant Black is one of my favorite current comic series. Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa have brought a great story with awesome characters to life and I absolutely love everything that happens. If you’ve waited this long to check Radiant Black out, you can now read the first issue for free and legally on Image Comics’ website! I highly recommend reading this story and if you like it, you can now buy the first 7 issues (and even pre-order #8 and #9) or the first volume from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to purchase comics.geektyrant.com
