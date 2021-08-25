Onex Corporation Gets Ownership in Wealth Enhancement Group
Toronto-based Onex Corporation made an investment in Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), a wealth management firm founded in 1997 with nearly US$ 40.2 billion in client assets. The investment was made through Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG’s current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. In addition to the firm’s capital partners TA and Onex, a large number of employees will continue to hold equity stakes in the firm.www.swfinstitute.org
