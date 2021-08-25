Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Onex Corporation Gets Ownership in Wealth Enhancement Group

swfinstitute.org
 5 days ago

Toronto-based Onex Corporation made an investment in Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), a wealth management firm founded in 1997 with nearly US$ 40.2 billion in client assets. The investment was made through Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG’s current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. In addition to the firm’s capital partners TA and Onex, a large number of employees will continue to hold equity stakes in the firm.

www.swfinstitute.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ta Associates#Wealth Management#Onex Partners V#Ta Associates#Goodwin Procter Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessswfinstitute.org

Blockchain and InsurTech Startup Hala Gets Funding Boost from Entree Capital and Mubadala Among Others

Hala is a United Arab Emirates-based startup that focuses on insurance (InsurTech). Hala raised US$ 5 million from a funding round led by venture capital firm Entrée Capital. Mubadala Investment Company also participated in the investment round. EQ2 Ventures, Global Founders Capital, 500 Startups, and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund also participated in the funding round.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Barclays to Buy Credit Card Portfolio Co-Branded with The Gap

Barclays Plc, through its United States unit, will buy a US$ 3.8 billion credit card portfolio co-branded with clothing retailer The Gap, Inc. Some brands by The Gap include: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. The seller of the credit card portfolio is Synchrony Bank. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Venture Firms Throw Money at Private Markets Data Analytics Company Aumni

Aumni, Inc. is a Cottonwood Heights-based investment analytics platform for private markets, specifically venture capital markets. Users upload their documents and investment data and Aumni provides a level of analytics. Questions loom on who owns the data once it is uploaded. Alumni is launching a service for limited partners that will aim to sell to pensions, endowments, and family offices.
BusinessMetro International

Toshiba in talks with four investment firms for strategic ideas -sources

TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp is in talks with at least four global private equity firms including KKR & Co Inc and Blackstone Inc to seek their ideas for its new strategy, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Bain Capital and Canadian investment firm Brookfield have also been...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

PE firm sells part of its stake in $40B Wealth Enhancement Group

A Canadian investment manager that’s backing one of the most active acquirers this year is gaining a stake in another one of the big consolidators driving the record volume of deals. Under an agreement announced on Aug. 24 between the Onex Corporation’s private equity arm and TA Associates, RIA consolidator...
Economyswfinstitute.org

Insurance Giant AIA Group Connects with GLP on Logistics Partnership

Insurance giant AIA Group Limited and Singapore-based logistics company GLP formed a strategic investment partnership to invest in global logistics real estate assets and related opportunities. A joint news release said trends powering the growth of the global logistics real estate sector will “provide AIA with immense opportunities to diversify...
Economyswfinstitute.org

What Does Committed Capital Mean in Terms of Private Equity?

Committed capital is the total monetary (dollar) amount of capital pledged to a fund. Other synonyms include capital commitment or commitment. Essentially, it is the agreed capital a General Partner can request from a Limited Partner. In addition, contributed capital is the total capital contributed to a fund for investments,...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Mubadala Part of Buyer’s Group for a Stake in Botox Maker Hugel

An investor group led by China-based CBC Group (formerly C-Bridge Capital) inked a deal to acquire a 46.9% stake in Hugel, Inc. from Bain Capital for 1.7 trillion KRW (US$ 1.5 billion). Hugel is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing beauty/cosmetics related products and is known for its botox manufacturing. Botox and fillers makeup the majority of Hugel’s second quarter 2021 revenue.
NFLadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Nabs JPMorgan Bank Exec to Lead its Bid for Diverse Client Roster

Wells Fargo has hired a JPMorgan Chase executive, and former National Football League ball player, to lead its push for a more diverse client roster, the company announced today. At Wells, Clarence Nunn will report to Barry Sommers, the wealth management unit’s CEO, and Kleber Santos, its head of diverse...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wealthtech Syfe Hires Four New Executives

a Wealthtech licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has made four new senior hires, according to a note from the company. Founded in 2017 and publicly launching in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Benchmark Group, Inc. Announces New Ownership.

Benchmark Group, Inc. is proud to announce our new ownership. Three current Professionals will be leading the company after the passing of our Founder and Chairman, Paul C. Parks, P.E. Those persons include David P. Kimball, P.E., President, Jason C. Adams, P.E., Executive Vice President, and Matthew J. Nichols, P.E., Engineering Program Director (as pictured). Benchmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 as a Sole Proprietorship, Paul C. Parks Engineering. We are a client-centered Engineering and Architecture design firm with a team of over 200 and Professionals licensed in all 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Office locations include our headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas and branch in Dallas, Texas. The firm will remain under the leadership of President, David P. Kimball, P.E. For more information visit: www.teamofchoice.com.
Real Estateirei.com

AIA and GLP announce global strategic investment partnership

AIA Group has formed a strategic partnership with GLP to invest in the global logistics real estate industry and related opportunities. The positive long-term trends that are driving the growth of the global logistics real estate sector provide AIA with immense opportunities to diversify its investment portfolio and enhance returns for its customers and shareholders. The partnership will enable AIA to leverage GLP’s investment experience and expertise in this area.
Credits & Loanscheddar.com

United Wholesale Mortgage to Accept Crypto for Home Loans

United Wholesale Mortgage announced earlier this month that it will begin accepting crypto for home loans, which the company says is a first for the national mortgage industry. Mat Ishbia, chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, explains why his company has decided to enter the crypto space.
Terre Haute, INMyWabashValley.com

First Financial announces merger with Kentucky-based bank and trust company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First Financial Corporation and Hancock Bancorp, Inc. jointly announced recently a definitive merger agreement between the two companies. First Financial will pay $18.38 per share in cash for each share of Hancock`s common stock outstanding totaling $31.35 million, according to a news release. Once the...
Businessswfinstitute.org

CenterSquare Investment Management Formed Sunbelt JV with Arch Street Capital Advisors

CenterSquare Investment Management formed a joint venture with Arch Street Capital Advisors (who is acting on behalf of a capital partner). The joint venture will pursue high-end Service Properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States. Barclays Plc is supporting the JV by providing an acquisition financing facility, providing the JV the ability to acquire approximately US$ 150 million of properties.
Businessmartechseries.com

BigBear.ai to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the BMO 2021 Technology Summit. Marketing Technology News: The Lacek Group...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Radiant Canna Closes $6M Seed Round Led By D4 Investments

California-based cannabis manufacturer and distributor Radiant Canna recently closed an oversubscribed $6 million seed funding round led by D4 Investments, the investment arm of D4 LLC, which is part of the family office of James Kinsella and Robert McNeal. Donald Kivowitz, Charles Putnam, Emles Venture Partners and West Creek Investments...
Worldirei.com

Starwood Capital, Arrow Capital JV recapitalizes properties in Australia

A joint venture between an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and Arrow Capital Partners, an investor and operator of real estate, has entered into an agreement for the recapitalization of a portfolio of office and industrial assets alongside Altis Property Partners. The recapitalization will allow further investment in the portfolio and provide liquidity for some investors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy