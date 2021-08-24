Inmates eligible for release stuck in Nevada prisons
CARSON CITY–Nevada’s carceral system is housing inmates who are eligible for parole but lack the money to pay rent at a halfway house or other state-approved housing. As of July 9, the last report available, 57 inmates “had exhausted all residence options and were without means to parole” according to a statement from the Department of Parole and Probation. “Additionally, the Division had 29 inmates who refused to parole, choosing to remain incarcerated for the remainder of their sentence.”nevadastate.news
