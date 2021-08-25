You’ll Never Want To Leave This Famous 1800s-Themed Bed And Breakfast In Cairo, West Virginia

If you’re looking for a private getaway to the beautiful mountains of West Virginia that combines old-fashioned charm with modern convenience, look no further than the Log House Homestead in Cairo, West Virginia. Beautiful and relaxing in every season, the Log House Homestead offers luxury and intrigue at a very affordable price!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Tucked away down a long, private country lane in the mountains of Ritchie County, West Virginia is a hand-hewn log cabin modeled after the style and construction of an authentic homestead from 1820.

Filled with period furnishings and decorations, this unique cabin not only gives visitors a glimpse of a time gone by, but it also doubles as a famous bed and breakfast! Welcome to the Log House Homestead B&B.

The inside is as historic and unique as the outside. According to your hosts, who live on the property adjacent to this cabin, you can think of the Log House like a museum dedicated to displaying what life might have been like here two hundred years ago - but instead of just looking at the displays in this museum, you can live in them for a day or two!

With two comfortable bedrooms and modern amenities to complement its 19th century charm (there's even a jacuzzi for two in the basement!), this cabin is the perfect getaway for 2-4 guests.

The Log Cabin Homestead has been featured on the TV show Barnwood Builders, in the "Old School" episode, as well as in magazines such as Early American Life.

Every stay in the Log House comes complete with a delicious, hearty, fresh country breakfast, delivered right to your door in a basket each morning.

To book a stay in this one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast near Cairo, West Virginia, give the owners a call at 304-628-3249. You can also learn more at the Log House Homestead website. Nightly rates, including breakfast, start at just $125 off-season. And while you’re here, check out all there is to do in nearby Cairo, West Virginia.

Address: Log House Homestead B & B, 647 Homestead Cove Ln, Cairo, WV 26337, USA

