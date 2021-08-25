Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Tony Norman: The parable of an endless war

By TONY NORMAN
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Once upon a time, there was a country that preferred to fight its wars while it was asleep. It was a mighty country, capable of projecting its military and economic might around the world at will — but it wasn't a particularly thoughtful country. To a sleeping country, all wars...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Wars#War#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: The end of an endless war

Any discussion of the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan must start with the recognition of the troops themselves and the essential duty they have met for the rest of us. They were sent there to protect us from another terrorist attack like 9/11, and they did that. They...
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Endless War: Afghanistan has exposed glaring gaps between military, other Americans: Steve Demetriou III

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- One of the saddest realizations I had while I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 was knowing that the American people weren’t really engaged in our nation’s longest war. They weren’t aware of the lives lost, the bodies maimed, and the unfathomable taxpayer waste. This lack of engagement was caused by a wide civil-military divide, due to the fact that most Americans, and certainly most American politicians, don’t have any direct connection to our armed forces.
U.S. PoliticsFairfield Sun Times

Afghanistan Was Never an 'Endless War'

President Biden’s precipitous pullout of American forces in Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban—enemies so evil they’re almost cartoonish—recapturing a country the size of Texas and 130% as populous. Violence has already begun and the accomplishments of the last two decades are gone. This was done to extricate America from...
MilitarySentinel & Enterprise

Hey, You! Hero! Did you lose the war?

Twenty years ago, they couldn’t get enough of you, back when the 9/11 smoke was still in people’s eyes, and the country was flag crazy. Heroes. Thank you for your service. You came home from Afghanistan. Maybe you went back again. The military is revered in America, but it’s not that popular, so those who do join have to keep going back to the same war over and over and over.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Immigrationmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Living Proof That We Are Not Very Good at Resettling Refugees’: ‘She Became Worse’ Here

Tucker Carlson ended his Wednesday night monologue on Afghan refugees by going after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. On Tuesday Omar called out the “hateful rhetoric” from Carlson and Laura Ingraham objecting to the U.S. welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and remarked on MSNBC, “I know what it’s like to be a child in a family scrambling for safety in a war-torn country.”
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Ben Shapiro Embarrasses Himself on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

On Friday night, two of the country’s foremost Islamophobes sat across from one another on HBO to debate the issues of the day. In one corner was Bill Maher, a self-professed liberal who spends 90 percent of his Real Time show railing against Muslims, platforming conspiracy theorists and/or white nationalist trolls, and whining about “cancel culture.” The other had Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire co-founder who, when he’s not being an outrageous hypocrite or distributing films by producers with a long history of overlooking sexual misconduct, spends 90 percent of his time whining about “cancel culture” or “owning the libs” by saying hateful drivel like this:

Comments / 0

Community Policy