THE GREAT DISSENTER: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero. By Peter S. Canellos. Simon and Schuster. 624 pages. $32.50. “If Zeus had hurled a lightning bolt into the Old Senate Chamber that Monday, May 18, 1896, he could not have rained more fire on the Supreme Court majority than John Harlan did.” Thus does Peter S. Canellos begin his riveting summation of Justice John Marshall Harlan’s lone dissent in the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case, which effectively legalized racial discrimination in the United States for decades to come.