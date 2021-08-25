Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

90 Years After Ford Model T, 101-Year-Old Man Drives Mustang Mach-E

By Angel Sergeev
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends, we have to admit we love reporting about people born in the first quarter of the 20th century that are still alive and kicking and driving cars on a daily basis. Do you remember the 90-year-old man who bought a brand new Chevrolet Corvette for his birthday? Or the 107-year-old who still casually cruises with his Mercedes-Benz SLK 320 (see the related links below). Well, today we have another member joining the club.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Model T#Mercedes Benz#Slk#Ford 8 Popular#Fords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Another Popular Sedan Has Been Killed By SUVs

Instead of being updated for the 2023 model year, Toyota has decided to end production of its full-size Avalon sedan entirely. Automotive News has confirmed, via a letter sent to suppliers from the Japanese automaker, that the Kentucky-built flagship sedan is finished. "Originally introduced as Toyota's flagship sedan in 1994,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

1,000-HP Hellephant Chrysler 300 Is A Supercar Killer

Is the normal Chrysler 300 a little too slow for you? Well, if you’re willing to invest the time and money Youtuber Khal_SRT has the perfect solution. What started life as a normal Chrysler sedan is now a 1,000 horsepower missile for the road. Welcome to the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 you didn’t know you wanted.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is proving to be seriously popular, and Chevy seems to be struggling somewhat to keep up with demand. The reason for this high demand? The C8 is just so damn good. This mid-engine American sports car punches way above its weight and is a serious performance bargain. Despite GM's best efforts to thwart tuners from messing around with the Corvette's powertrain, the aftermarket has been pushing massive power figures mostly thanks to turbocharging, and these tuned C8s have been setting crazy quarter-mile times. We recently covered YouTuber Emelia Hartford's unofficial quarter-mile record run of 9.36 seconds at 147 mph, but the same tuners who helped her out have now beaten that time in a big way.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2023 Corvette E-Ray Will Be More Powerful Than Expected

It's been several months since there have been any updates regarding the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid variant of the C8 generation. The attention has instead been placed on the troubled C8 production and the track-focused Z06. But now it's time to circle back to what could be the most interesting C8 variant - or any Corvette variant of all time - thanks to new insider information obtained by Muscle Cars and Trucks.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Window Sticker Reveals EcoBoost MPG With Tow Pack

Ford revealed the Maverick earlier this summer, and one of its standout features was its 40-miles-per-gallon highway rating. That’s achievable with the hybrid powertrain, though fuel economy details about the other engine remained elusive until now. A new MaverickTruckClub.com post reveals a window sticker of a 2022 Maverick equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and the 4,000-pound (1,814-kilogram) tow package that shows its fuel economy rating.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Classic Cars That Are Making a Comeback

Even if you don’t quite consider yourself to be a gear head, you likely still have an appreciation for classic cars. Most consumers feel some nostalgia reminiscing about their childhood road trips in the family wagon or remembering the beefy engine sound of Dad’s old muscle car. It’s that nostalgia that automakers are counting on to drive car sales today. Many classic cars are making a comeback with new styles, better technology, and innovative safety features. However, they still represent the old-fashioned brands that consumers loved years ago.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy