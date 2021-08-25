90 Years After Ford Model T, 101-Year-Old Man Drives Mustang Mach-E
Friends, we have to admit we love reporting about people born in the first quarter of the 20th century that are still alive and kicking and driving cars on a daily basis. Do you remember the 90-year-old man who bought a brand new Chevrolet Corvette for his birthday? Or the 107-year-old who still casually cruises with his Mercedes-Benz SLK 320 (see the related links below). Well, today we have another member joining the club.www.motor1.com
