As the delta variant pushes U.S. covid-19 cases back upward, Americans are again sharply divided by party over such public health tools as mask and vaccine mandates. After the past year’s fierce partisan battles over mask requirements and shutdown orders, many have speculated that the pandemic has made Americans even more polarized than they were before. In May 2020, Axios correspondent Bryan Walsh wrote: “Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the covid-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.” In the same month, Christian Science Monitor staffer Linda Feldman wrote: “Polarization, building for decades, was already intense before covid-19. Now it’s on steroids.”