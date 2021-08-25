Cancel
Adams County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor, Union by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Clarke; Decatur; Ringgold; Taylor; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Decatur, Union, eastern Adams, Ringgold, Taylor and southwestern Clarke Counties through 415 AM CDT At 311 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Creston to near Blanchard. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple weather stations have reported wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Creston around 325 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sun Valley Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 28 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Union Strong#Doppler
