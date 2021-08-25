Disappointed UNCC students could be in temporary housing past mid-September after new apartments uncompleted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some UNC Charlotte students say they are still trying to deal with the fact they are living in a hotel instead of a brand-new apartment. There has been some progress on the East Village apartment complex in the University City area, but it’s not enough to let students move into the complex that was supposed to be open on August 22.www.counton2.com
