Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jameis Winston has left no doubt he should be Saints starting QB

By Cody Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis Winston has battled it out with Taysom Hill to be the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback but the former has left no doubt it should be him. Whenever Drew Brees officially announced his retirement, the quarterback battle for the New Orleans Saints got underway. There was speculation that the franchise might bring in another competitor but, ultimately, Sean Payton and Co. were comfortable letting Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill vie for the job.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLthespun.com

Saints Reportedly Cut 2 Notable Players On Sunday

NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Did the Bucs fail Jameis Winston?

TAMPA — Regret is probably too strong of a word. Disappointment falls a little short of the sticks. But there are more than a couple members of the Bucs’ coaching staff who wish they didn’t have to face Jameis Winston as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback this season. “I...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston’s Performance Tonight

Before Monday night’s preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars got underway, Jameis Winston broke out another one of his unique warm-up routines. The 27-year-old conducted a strange set of arm circles to get prepared for the most important moment of his summer thus far. Whatever...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals Team’s Plan For Taysom Hill

On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Jameis Winston will be the Week 1 starter. However, that doesn’t mean Taysom Hill won’t be involved in the team’s game plan. Payton told reporters that Hill will play various positions this season. That didn’t play a factor in...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jameis Winston's pregame routine getting mocked by fans

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Trevor Siemian set to be No. 2 quarterback this season

The New Orleans Saints just released quarterback Trevor Siemian as part of the final round of roster cuts, but they’ll sign him again soon enough. NFL’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Saints plan to bring Siemian back once they place players on IR, PUP, and other injury lists. Siemian’s release,...
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Jameis Winston Supported by Saints Teammates in QB Battle with Taysom Hill

Jameis Winston has reportedly received "significant" support within the New Orleans Saints' locker room as he attempts to win the team's starting quarterback job over Taysom Hill﻿. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Thursday night:. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy