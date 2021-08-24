Jameis Winston has left no doubt he should be Saints starting QB
Jameis Winston has battled it out with Taysom Hill to be the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback but the former has left no doubt it should be him. Whenever Drew Brees officially announced his retirement, the quarterback battle for the New Orleans Saints got underway. There was speculation that the franchise might bring in another competitor but, ultimately, Sean Payton and Co. were comfortable letting Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill vie for the job.nflspinzone.com
