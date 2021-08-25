Jonah Hill had to 'hit pause' after overnight rise to fame

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jonah Hill, who shot to fame "overnight" in his early 20s after starring in the 2007 comedy 'Superbad', recently, admitted that he wasn't prepared for his life to completely change as he knew itAccording to Fox News, the star, while speaking to a magazine, for their Fall/Winter cover story, said, "It was very overnight for me. [Co-star] Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day life was a different way. Right after 'Superbad,' I took a writing job on 'Bruno' [with Sacha Baron Cohen]."The 37-year-old continued, "I was 23, and they asked me to host SNL for the first time. And I didn't want to leave the writers room. I was like, 'Guys, I don't know what to do.; It was my first job working for Sacha. And Sacha was like, 'Dude, you should go host SNL.' To me, having a writing job for Sacha Baron Cohen was as rad as hosting SNL."The actor said he had "too much power" at such a young age. As a result, Hill said he needed a break from Hollywood.