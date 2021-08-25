Cancel
Jonah Hill had to 'hit pause' after overnight rise to fame

femalefirst.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Superbad' actor Jonah Hill had to take some time and change direction after his "overnight" rise. Jonah Hill needed to "hit pause" and change direction after his quick rise to fame. The 37-year-old actor - who became a household name around the world after starring alongside Michael Cera in 2007's...

CelebritiesThe Independent

Jonah Hill says he took four years off work to ‘reshape’ himself

Jonah Hill has revealed that he needed to “hit pause” and take “three to four years” to “reshape things” after his sudden rise to fame in Hollywood. The 37-year-old actor, who became famous after starring in the movie Superbad alongside Michael Cera, told GQ Magazine that he found himself “running toward success” instead of focusing on other areas in life.
Internethazard-herald.com

Jonah Hill: 'Instagram is the cigarettes of this time'

Jonah Hill thinks Instagram is “the cigarettes of this time”. The 37-year-old actor has described the social media site as being “the biggest killer” of the current generation, and has said the platform is as addictive as cigarettes. He said: “So, Instagram. Instagram - as I smoke a cigarette -...
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Jonah Hill Talks Instagram ‘Death’ and Therapy

Jonah Hill is set to appear in Adam McKay‘s Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, and is currently doing to media rounds. He sat down for a cover story with GQ Style, and opened up about his therapist Phil Stutz, and his toxic relationship with social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonah Hill on How Early Success Resulted in “Not Enough Life Skills” and Therapy Helped Him Find Happiness

Jonah Hill is reflecting on his personal evolution between his 20s and 30s in Hollywood, sharing that his overnight success led to him “having too much power” and “not enough life skills.” In a new GQ interview featuring both Hill and writer, producer and director Adam McKay, the frequent collaborators spoke about the actor’s rapid rise to fame and what that period of his life was actually like. “It was very overnight for me. Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day...
Celebritiesthecut.com

When Did Jonah Hill Get So Zen?

Much like Lady Gaga, Jonah Hill loves to metamorphize. Every so often he retreats into a cocoon that doubles as a hotbox, only to emerge a beautiful, stunningly evolved butterfly. Three years ago, he shape-shifted into a grungy skater and made a movie about skating. His latest evolution? Extremely Zen Guy.
MoviesNME

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill set to star in new Netflix comedy

Actors Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill are marked to star in a new comedy film made for Netflix. According to Consequence, the as-yet-untitled feature is described as “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships”. Murphy...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Jonah Hill opens up about hitting 'pause' on Hollywood

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jonah Hill, who shot to fame "overnight" in his early 20s after starring in the 2007 comedy 'Superbad', recently, admitted that he wasn't prepared for his life to completely change as he knew itAccording to Fox News, the star, while speaking to a magazine, for their Fall/Winter cover story, said, "It was very overnight for me. [Co-star] Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day life was a different way. Right after 'Superbad,' I took a writing job on 'Bruno' [with Sacha Baron Cohen]."The 37-year-old continued, "I was 23, and they asked me to host SNL for the first time. And I didn't want to leave the writers room. I was like, 'Guys, I don't know what to do.; It was my first job working for Sacha. And Sacha was like, 'Dude, you should go host SNL.' To me, having a writing job for Sacha Baron Cohen was as rad as hosting SNL."The actor said he had "too much power" at such a young age. As a result, Hill said he needed a break from Hollywood.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Eddie Murphy joining Jonah Hill for Netflix comedy from ‘black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris

Eddie Murphy reportedly will be teaming up with Jonah Hill for a new comedy that will be directed by black-ish veteran Kenya Barris. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the three very funny guys will collaborate on an as-yet-untitled project that the trade described as an “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill To Team

Eddie Murphy will star opposite Jonah Hill in a new Kenya Barris-directed untitled comedy feature at Netflix, Ink Society, Strong Baby and Misher Films. The story is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.
Celebritiesamomama.com

Jonah Hill Gets Candid about Finding Happiness in His Thirties

Jonah Hill is super good these days, all thanks to his new lifestyle and positive outlook. The actor and director recently opened up about what bolstered him to finally reshape his life at thirty years old. Recently, Jonah Hill has undergone an extremely noticeable metamorphosis, resulting in a more zen...

