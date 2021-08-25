(Published in the Norman Trans...
Moore Norman Technology Center School District #17, hereinafter called the Owner, will receive sealed bids for a Public Safety Demolition Project at 2:30 p.m. CST, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Office of the Superintendent, Main Building, B Entrance, Room A209, located at 4701 12th Avenue NW, Norman, OK. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. No bids will be received later than the time and date above specified. All interested parties are invited to attend.marketplace.normantranscript.com
