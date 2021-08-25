Opinion: When it comes to Afghanistan, there's plenty of blame to go around

Olivia Troye, former homeland security official and Vice President Pence aide, recently tweeted that the program to remove U.S. allies from Afghanistan was slowed down by Trump aide and speechwriter, Stephen Miller and his immigrant hysteria. Miller allegedly had “watchdogs in place” in both the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department in order to undermine anyone who tried to speed up the processing of Special Immigrant Visas. And yet, we have Republicans who claim that Trump would have done a much better job.