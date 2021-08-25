Cancel
Foreign Policy

Opinion: When it comes to Afghanistan, there's plenty of blame to go around

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Troye, former homeland security official and Vice President Pence aide, recently tweeted that the program to remove U.S. allies from Afghanistan was slowed down by Trump aide and speechwriter, Stephen Miller and his immigrant hysteria. Miller allegedly had “watchdogs in place” in both the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department in order to undermine anyone who tried to speed up the processing of Special Immigrant Visas. And yet, we have Republicans who claim that Trump would have done a much better job.

Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NBC News blames Trump for ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan

NBC News blamed former president Donald Trump for the ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan Thursday that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, injured 20 more, and killed even more Afghan citizens. An article written by NBC military writer Sebastien Roblin said it may be "easy" to blame President Biden...
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Romney: US potentially leaving Americans and Afghan allies in Afghanistan after withdrawal 'a moral stain'

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that if American citizens and Afghan allies are left in Afghanistan following the planned withdrawal of US troops there this week that would represent "a moral stain" on the US. (Samuel Corum, Getty Images) — WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that if American citizens and Afghan allies are left inAfghanistan following the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops there this week that would represent "a moral stain" on the U.S.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Worldpeoriatimes.com

Opinion: Americans forgotten in Afghan chaos

Over 30 years have passed since “Clarissa Explains it All” premiered on the kids’ cable channel Nickelodeon. But recently a real-life Clarissa — Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent and a graduate of Yale — offered an eyewitness account from Afghanistan so incredible that it prompted both chuckles and the temptation to “upchuck.”
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Fact check: Joe Biden says al-Qaida is 'gone' from Afghanistan

The claim: “What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al-Qaida gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al-Qaida in Afghanistan, as well as getting Osama bin Laden. And we did.” — President Joe Biden. Biden is wrong to say that...
U.S. PoliticsJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Donald Kirk - Post-Afghanistan, allies cannot trust US

The precipitous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan should teach America’s allies a basic lesson. You cannot trust the Americans as true alliance partners and should not believe all the reassurances of American leaders, diplomats, and bureaucrats. Neither President Joe Biden nor his predecessor Donald Trump cares about Afghanistan. They...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Afghanistan Isn’t the End of America’s Forever Wars

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The U.S. is finally leaving Afghanistan. That hardly means America’s done with “forever wars.”. President Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in part by promising to focus on fighting terrorists in places like Somalia, Syria and other hotspots across Asia and Africa—and, if the need arises, even in Afghanistan.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....

