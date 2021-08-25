Cancel
Editorial: Step away from the livestock meds. The Pfizer vaccine just got full approval.

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization. No, these are not symptoms associated with any coronavirus vaccine. They are symptoms, according to the Associated Press, associated with ivermectin toxicity, a condition that Americans in some parts are developing in alarming numbers because they chose...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Related
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...
Public HealthSioux City Journal

More health care companies requiring COVID-19 vaccination

DES MOINES -- As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has earned full approval from the federal regulators, more health care companies and organizations are requiring their employees to get the shot. The connection is not necessarily direct: Companies that said they are requiring their workers to get vaccinated did not say the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Journalists Give Rundown on Vaccine Mandates and FDA’s Official Approval of the Pfizer Shot

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed covid vaccine mandates and the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday. KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony talked about covid vaccines on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Monday. KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner...
Medical & BiotechSmithonian

Why the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Called Comirnaty

On August 23, Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine was granted official approval for use in individuals 16 years of age and older by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With official FDA approval, the company was allowed to start marketing the vaccine with an official name, Comirnaty. Pronounced koe-mir'na-tee, the...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
Industrykfgo.com

Biogen provides free Aduhelm as U.S. clinics await Medicare payment

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc is providing its controversial and expensive new Alzheimer’s drug free of charge for some patients amid slow claim reviews by Medicare, according to sources familiar with the situation, including a doctor treating patients with the drug. The development underscores the division among doctors about whether the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.

