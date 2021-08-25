Chelsea: Kurt Zouma’s mental strength should be his biggest legacy

Chelsea is inching closer to a permanent transfer of Kurt Zouma as he looks set to join its west London neighbor, West Ham United. He will be remembered for many things in SW6—some true, some false. There is one thing that is definitely true though, he wasn’t as well respected by the Blues’ supporters as he should have been during his time with the club. Zouma is an example of how long-term injuries can not only change one’s ability, but also the perception around a player. For Zouma, it was just the latter that changed. The one thing that Zouma should be remembered, admired and praised for above all else, is his mental strength.