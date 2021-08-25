Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

By Andrew Weber
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
Time for a career change? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out.

Upper School Tutor at Charlotte Country Day School. Details .

Inside Sales Associate at Johnstone Supply Monroe. Details .

Machine Operator 1 & 2 at Shutterfly. Details .

Inside Sales Account Executive at ScentAir. Details .

Associate, Job Board Revenue Operations (Axios Local) at Axios. Details .

Outside Sales Representative at Smash My Trash – North Charlotte. Details .

Major Gifts Officer at Davidson College. Details .

Night Shift Embroiderer at Rose Gold Rebel. Details .

Digital Product Manager – User Experience at Barings. Details .

Data Capability Product Owner at Barings. Details .

Local events & Marketing Manager at Skiptown. Details .

Associate, Membership Operations (Axios Local) at Axios. Details .

Customer Service Representative at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details .

Front of House Manager at Cantina 1511. Details .

Integrated Solutions Consultant at Global Payments Integrated. Details .

Fall Internship at Social Ape Marketing. Details .

Senior Marketing Director of Program Experience at YMCA of Greater Charlotte. Details .

Office & Warehouse Coordinator at Kemp USA LLC. Details .

Administrative Assistant (Executive Office) at Foundation For The Carolinas. Details .

University Program Associate at UNC Charlotte. Details .

Software Support Specialist (Learning Stream) at Lumaverse Technologies. Details .

Guest Satisfaction Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details .

Customer Success Specialist (TimeTap) at Lumaverse Technologies. Details .

Help Desk – Technical Support Specialist at Maxwell Group/Senior Living Communities. Details .

Manager at The Goodyear House. Details .

Retail Chef for Seafood Market at Clean Catch Fish Market. Details .

Server at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Details .

Case Manager at Circle de Luz. Details .

Account Manager at Unleashed Consulting Co. Details .

Network Engineer at Williams & Fudge, Inc. Details .

Account Manager – Portfolio Management Software at Alpha Theory. Details .

Store Leader at Vow’d Weddings. Details .

Office Administrator at Helen Adams Realty. Details .

Marketing & Social Media Coordinator, Charlotte Center at Wake Forest University. Details .

Administrative Assistant for Children, Youth and Their Families at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Details .

Hair Stylist at Shear Excellence. Details .

Survey Field Crew Position at Cloninger Surveying & Mapping PLLC. Details .

Part-time Team Member at Chick-fil-A at Spectrum Center. Details .

Lower School Tutor at Charlotte Country Day School. Details .

Senior Tax & Business Advisor at Fisher, P.A.. Details .

Interior Designer at Lisa Sherry Interieurs. Details .

Digital and Public Relations Sr. Specialist at Albemarle Corporation. Details .

Council Director at Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte. Details .

Sr Analyst, DACI Analytics at Lowe’s. Details .

Director, Partnerships, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .

Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Android Development at Lowe’s. Details .

Product Director, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .

Sr. UI/UX Designer (US Remote) at Jackrabbit Technologies. Details .

Lead Software Engineer; Full-Stack (Java/Microservices) at Lowe’s. Details .

Brand Coordinator at The Plaid Penguin. Details .

Still on the hunt? See all open jobs on the Axios Charlotte Job Board .

Looking to hire top Charlotte talent? List your open positions on our job board here and learn about Job Bundles designed for high-growth employers here .

Comments / 0

