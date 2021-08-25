Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte
Time for a career change? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out.
Upper School Tutor at Charlotte Country Day School. Details .
Inside Sales Associate at Johnstone Supply Monroe. Details .
Machine Operator 1 & 2 at Shutterfly. Details .
Inside Sales Account Executive at ScentAir. Details .
Associate, Job Board Revenue Operations (Axios Local) at Axios. Details .
Outside Sales Representative at Smash My Trash – North Charlotte. Details .
Major Gifts Officer at Davidson College. Details .
Night Shift Embroiderer at Rose Gold Rebel. Details .
Digital Product Manager – User Experience at Barings. Details .
Data Capability Product Owner at Barings. Details .
Local events & Marketing Manager at Skiptown. Details .
Associate, Membership Operations (Axios Local) at Axios. Details .
Customer Service Representative at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details .
Front of House Manager at Cantina 1511. Details .
Integrated Solutions Consultant at Global Payments Integrated. Details .
Fall Internship at Social Ape Marketing. Details .
Senior Marketing Director of Program Experience at YMCA of Greater Charlotte. Details .
Office & Warehouse Coordinator at Kemp USA LLC. Details .
Administrative Assistant (Executive Office) at Foundation For The Carolinas. Details .
University Program Associate at UNC Charlotte. Details .
Software Support Specialist (Learning Stream) at Lumaverse Technologies. Details .
Guest Satisfaction Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details .
Customer Success Specialist (TimeTap) at Lumaverse Technologies. Details .
Help Desk – Technical Support Specialist at Maxwell Group/Senior Living Communities. Details .
Manager at The Goodyear House. Details .
Retail Chef for Seafood Market at Clean Catch Fish Market. Details .
Server at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Details .
Case Manager at Circle de Luz. Details .
Account Manager at Unleashed Consulting Co. Details .
Network Engineer at Williams & Fudge, Inc. Details .
Account Manager – Portfolio Management Software at Alpha Theory. Details .
Store Leader at Vow’d Weddings. Details .
Office Administrator at Helen Adams Realty. Details .
Marketing & Social Media Coordinator, Charlotte Center at Wake Forest University. Details .
Administrative Assistant for Children, Youth and Their Families at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Details .
Hair Stylist at Shear Excellence. Details .
Survey Field Crew Position at Cloninger Surveying & Mapping PLLC. Details .
Part-time Team Member at Chick-fil-A at Spectrum Center. Details .
Lower School Tutor at Charlotte Country Day School. Details .
Senior Tax & Business Advisor at Fisher, P.A.. Details .
Interior Designer at Lisa Sherry Interieurs. Details .
Digital and Public Relations Sr. Specialist at Albemarle Corporation. Details .
Council Director at Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte. Details .
Sr Analyst, DACI Analytics at Lowe’s. Details .
Director, Partnerships, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .
Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Android Development at Lowe’s. Details .
Product Director, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .
Sr. UI/UX Designer (US Remote) at Jackrabbit Technologies. Details .
Lead Software Engineer; Full-Stack (Java/Microservices) at Lowe’s. Details .
Brand Coordinator at The Plaid Penguin. Details .
