Pope Francis Asks World Youth To Not Be Prisoners Of Cellphones- Pope Francis has some great advice for the world’s youth. While speaking in the Greek capital of Athens yesterday, the Pope called on them to not to be "prisoners of the cell phone." and instead share their lives with others. He said "many people today are constantly using social media, but are not themselves very social: they are caught up in themselves, prisoners of the cell phone in their hand."

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO