Medicare Overpayments Ruling Hits Insurers’ Fraud Defenses

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent federal circuit court decision against UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. regarding when Medicare Advantage plans have to report and refund overpayments to the government could lead to more successful False Claims Act lawsuits. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found the overpayments...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

State
Washington State
PoliticsHealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealth loses Medicare Advantage overpayment argument on appeal

UnitedHealthcare has lost its argument over Medicare Advantage overpayments. On Aug. 13, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against UnitedHealthcare and remanded the case back to the lower court with the instructions that it rule in favor of the Department of Health and Human Services.
PoliticsMedCity News

DC Circuit: Insurers have to report Medicare Advantage overpayments to CMS

On Friday, an appeals court overturned a lower court ruling, telling UnitedHealth and other Medicare Advantage insurance providers that they must report overpayments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for treatments not supported by a patient’s medical record. If Medicare Advantage insurers do not tell CMS within...
U.S. Politicswincountry.com

Private Medicare plans must return overpayments, appeals court rules

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a rule requiring private insurers that administer federally funded Medicare plans to return potentially billions of dollars in overpayments they receive based on incorrect diagnoses. The unanimous ruling by a panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington was...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Insurers Wary of Dental, Hearing, Eye Benefits for Medicare

Plan could hurt Medicare Advantage, insurer-funded report says. The Biden administration’s proposal to add dental, vision, and hearing benefits to traditional Medicare could end up shortchanging program beneficiaries enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans, a new report finds. Unless Congress adjusts the Medicare Advantage “benchmark” base rate, those plans would...
HealthNews Channel Nebraska

Medicare Explained in 2021

Originally Posted On: https://foreignpolicyi.org/medicare-explained-in-2021/. Healthcare costs had been a significant concern in the United States for many years. Many US citizens cannot afford to get medical insurance or pay for medical bills, which leaves them in a dilemma when making decisions regarding their finances and health. The government saw the...
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

’Whistleblower’ lawsuit names 315 auto insurers

In what may be considered one of the largest whistleblower lawsuits in US history, a complaint has been filed which names 315 auto insurance companies as defendants. The lawsuit seeks to recover billions of dollars for the federal and certain state governments from the insurers for claims they allege the firms should have paid but didn’t because they deliberately filed false reports that failed to acknowledge their obligations as required by federal law.
Public HealthKTVU FOX 2

Many major insurers no longer waiving out of pocket costs for COVID-19 care

LOS ANGELES - As highly effective coronavirus vaccines are available and hospitalizations continue to surge largely among the unvaccinated, nearly three-quarters of health care plans are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs, according to a briefing by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Earlier in the pandemic, the majority of private health insurers...
EconomyMedCity News

Insurer price transparency rule faces legal challenges: 4 takeaways

Though the hospital price transparency rule has dominated headlines over the past few months, the insurer-focused version has largely stayed out of the limelight since being finalized last year. Until now. In the past two weeks, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association have filed lawsuits...
Overland Park, KSbizjournals

OP doctor is accused of participating in $26M Medicare fraud scheme

An Overland Park anesthesiologist is accused of participating in a nationwide scheme that defrauded Medicare out of more than $26 million. A federal grand jury issued a 25-count indictment against Dr. Scott Taggart Roethle, who had medical licenses in 22 states. Since 2017, Roethle allegedly received $674,026 in illegal kickbacks...
Axios

Health care industry sues over another transparency rule

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association are suing the federal government to halt a regulation that would force health insurers and employers to reveal the prices of services and drugs. Why it matters: The health care industry claims it is in favor of price transparency,...
EconomyWMDT.com

Delaware Department of Insurance Announces National Work Group To Combat Misleading Insurance Scams

DOVER, DE- A New government task force based in Delaware is looking to protect consumers- from being sold fake insurance online, and over the phone. The Work Group as part of the DOI will work with state local and federal agencies to centralize information and cases regarding misleading health insurance advertisements that aggressively sell insurance falsely claiming to be ACA compliant to unspecting customers.
Healthcenterforhealthjournalism.org

Massive changes are afoot in Medicare, and the media keeps missing the story

In late July, sponsored content appeared sandwiched between paragraphs of legitimate journalism in Politico Pulse, the outlet’s daily health care newsletter. Humana, the country’s second-largest seller of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, told readers that “with Medicare Advantage, seniors save an average of $1,640 in annual out-of-pocket spending compared to fee-for-service Medicare.” Humana added that it was “committed to affordable quality care,” echoing that shopworn slogan from the marketing pitch used to sell Obamacare in 2009.
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

Talks about getting a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for a while now. A petition collecting nearly 3 million signatures at Change.org shows the public support behind getting a fourth stimulus check.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Chicago Defender

Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021.
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.

