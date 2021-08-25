Am I the only one who hates fishing minigames?

We all have our small, petty hills to die on. Here is mine: I think fishing minigames are bad, and games would be better without them. The word "minigame" should describe a small game within the game, featuring minimal mechanics and some intrinsic playfulness. But I see no joy in the act of tapping a button to cast a line, waiting a bit, then tapping the same button again — and nearly all fishing minigames are like that! It's a genre devoid of innovation, stuck for decades in the same tap-wait-tap loop (or the equally common, but more inaccessible tap-wait-smash-button variant). I almost enjoyed fishing in Ys VIII, because it makes sense for a group of castaways to fish, but the hardest catch required an amount of button mashing that hurt my fingers and made me fear for the structural integrity of my pad. I can only imagine how painful the activity must be for less abled players.