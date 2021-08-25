Cancel
Am I the only one who hates fishing minigames?

By Giada Zavarise
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have our small, petty hills to die on. Here is mine: I think fishing minigames are bad, and games would be better without them. The word "minigame" should describe a small game within the game, featuring minimal mechanics and some intrinsic playfulness. But I see no joy in the act of tapping a button to cast a line, waiting a bit, then tapping the same button again — and nearly all fishing minigames are like that! It's a genre devoid of innovation, stuck for decades in the same tap-wait-tap loop (or the equally common, but more inaccessible tap-wait-smash-button variant). I almost enjoyed fishing in Ys VIII, because it makes sense for a group of castaways to fish, but the hardest catch required an amount of button mashing that hurt my fingers and made me fear for the structural integrity of my pad. I can only imagine how painful the activity must be for less abled players.

Video GamesTwinfinite

Why Did I Ever Stop Playing Hades?

When I had the opportunity to play Hades for review last year, it felt like the culmination of everything Supergiant Games had done up to that point. The wonderful voice acting, the beautiful and distinct art style, a strong narrative direction, and most importantly, fast-paced action gameplay that could keep you hooked for easily a hundred hours and more. Hades felt like a nearly flawless iteration of the rogue-lite genre, and the PlayStation and Xbox releases are just another reminder of that.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Die After Sunset looks like Fortnite's roguelike cousin and you can try it now

Fortnite may be many things now—from social deduction game to concert venue—but it isn't a roguelike. It isn't a roguelike, right? Well if it were, it probably look something like Die After Sunset, the upcoming run-based shooter. It challenges you to solve the mystery and survive the invasion of these unfairly cute little baddies called Murkors which have a nasty habit of getting scarier in low light. You can take a spin with Die After Sunset, which I will try very hard not to call Dead By Daylight, yourself during a free playtest week that's going on right now.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

I Am Fish is set to release this September

You've been bread, and now it is nearly time to be fish, because Bossa Studios' upcoming physics-based platformer I Am Fish will launch on September 16th. Similarly to I Am Bread, you'll be flip-flopping around in all sorts of precarious situations, except this time you're a sea creature who's trying to get to the ocean. You can play as a goldfish, flying fish, puffer fish, or,my personal favourite, the piranha. He looks so angry in the image above, like he's about to send that van to a watery grave.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

I Am Fish, the new thing from the creators of I Am Bread, already has a date on PC and Xbox consoles

I Am Fish is the new simulation adventure of Bossa Studios, creators of humorous viral video games such as I Am Bread o Surgeon Simulator 2, a title that will come to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S the next September 16, 2021, being also available from day one in Xbox Game Pass. This has been announced by those responsible, sharing a new trailer that you can see heading this news along with new images.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's some sick Doom armor modded into Fallout 4

If you want to do some Bethesda crossover cosplay in Fallout 4, or just want to look like a complete badass, now you can rip and tear your way through the Commonweath dressed as Doomguy. Hell, yeah. I guess we're actually supposed to call him The Slayer or Doom Slayer...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

I Am Fish is on the hook for a September 16 launch on Xbox and PC

Bossa Studios has announced physics-based fish escape game I Am Fish will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next month. —puts you in the fins of one of four playable fish. It’s up to you to reunite each one with the ocean, as they each navigate their own individual levels with physics based challenges. From children’s bedrooms to traffic filled streets, you’ll have to use increasingly elaborate methods to reach your destination safely.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

DokeV is a Pokémon-like MMO from the Black Desert Online devs

Imagine if Pokémon and Monster Hunter fused together and got a new game set in a modern-day city with chibi-esque characters running around. That's the vibe I'm getting from DokeV, a new creature-collecting MMO from Pearl Abyss, the developers behind Black Desert Online. They released a gameplay trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live right when I was starting to zone out, honestly, but it's so colourful and full of energy that it dragged me right back in again. Take a look for yourself below.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The best new thing in Diablo II: Resurrected is making it look like old Diablo II

The weekend just gone was the open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected, which is what you call a game when you're remastering it and want to get cute with me. But in fairness to it, Diablurrected does look very lovely and fresh. It's like when you get a spang new pair of jeans and look at yourself in the mirror. Somehow the new togs really enhance what was already there.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

You don't have to play every immersive sim as a stealth game

You there, in the shadows—you can come out now. I know why you're hiding, clutching a stun prod the way Indiana Jones clings to a torch. You're nostalgic for Thief, or conditioned by the disapproval of Deus Ex characters who advocated for non-lethality. You’ve been shamed by every post-level screen in Dishonored, implying you messed up by killing your enemies.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Which class to choose in Bless Unleashed

Looking for the best Bless Unleashed class? It's important to choose a playstyle you'll enjoy as you quest your way through the story to reach max level. And as Round8 Studio's MMORPG emphasises action combat, it's especially important to pick a class with which you're comfortable. Bless Unleashed is a...
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “City of Dead Ends”

Mizarisa kills the goblin that was peeping on Hiro. She and Alicia put their differences aside to fight the goblins. Between them and Tesla, they handle the goblin siege. But all is not well in the city of Ted. Turns out Tesla and Queen Govern have been using the goblins to keep the people scared. They kidnap goblin children to make them attack the city and keep people in.
Video Gamespsu.com

Guide: How To Find The Maxim Gun In Red Dead Redemption 2

How To Find The Maxim Gun In Red Dead Redemption 2, Maxim Gun RDR2, Red Dead Redemption 2 Maxim Gun Location, RDR2 Maxim Gun – The Browning Gun, or the Maxim Gun as it’s also known as, is a deadly weapon featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, and one that you’ll probably be looking for if you want to complete the Red Dead Online Non-Player Enemies Killed challenge.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Can’t Find Players Fix: Why can’t I find other people?

While it’s best played in co-op, it’s not always easy to find players in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Instead of filling your team with smart human players, empty slots are instead filled by the two synth bots, Alpha and Beta. For those wondering why they can’t find other people, here’s the need-to-know info about the Aliens: Fireteam Elite can’t find players fix.

