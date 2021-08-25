Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

South Korean’s Busan Film Festival Adds Showcase for Streaming Series

By Patrick Brzeski
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueEUi_0bc9zJZ200

The Busan International Film Festival, Asia’s leading cinema event, is embracing the relentless rise of high-end TV series produced for streaming services. The event’s upcoming 26th edition will include the innaugural “On Screen Section,” showcasing “highly anticipated drama series on streaming platforms.

“As BIFF accommodates not only traditional theatrical releases, but also OTT drama series with the new addition of the On Screen section, it is able to present more diverse and higher-quality works to the audience, whose range of fandom is expanding,” the festival said in a statement.

So far, the On Screen Section is simply a platform, rather than a competition for streaming series. But all of the new shows exhibited at the festival will be either world premieres or Asia premieres.

In a coup for U.S. streaming giants, the first edition of the section will showcase just three series — two from Netflix and one from HBO.

Netflix’s much anticipated supernatural thriller series Hellbound , from A-list Korean director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan), will make its Asia premiere at BIFF after prior showing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Based on a popular Korean webtoon co-created by Yeon, the series tells the story of supernatural events in which people suddenly receive a hell-bound condemnation, which prompts the establishment of a religious group called the New Truth Church, which gains a following in the midst of the chaos. The series stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Sin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo and Lee Re.

Netflix’s second series to bow in Busan will be My Name from Kim Jin-min, whose earlier Netflix series Extracurricular attracted a strong regional following. Making its world premiere at the festival, the series is an action noir with a female-led narrative following a protagonist (played by Han So-hee), who infiltrates the police using a fake name to reveal the secret of her father’s death and to seek revenge. Co-starring are Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hak-ju and Jang Yull.

HBO Asia’s contribution to the new section is Forbidden , co-directed by Thai director Anucha Boonyawatana, winner of Busan’s Kim Jiseok Award in 2017; and Korean-American director Josh Kim, who’s 2015 film How To Win at Checkers (Every Time) , was Thailand’s best international film Oscar submission that year. A twisted horror, Forbidden tells the story of four friends who travel from Bangkok to a remote mountain village for one of their father’s funeral, where supernatural events transpire. The show stars rising Thai actor-singer Kritsanapoom Pibulsonggram. The screening in Busan will be the show’s world premiere.

The Busan International Film Festival runs Oct. 6-15. Organizers have yet to announce to what extent the festival will be a physical event or an online function.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Ah In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Drama Series#Busan#Ott#Biff#The New Truth Church#Han#Hbo Asia#Thai#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Taiwan Drama Series 'Who's by Your Side' Set as HBO Asia Original

WarnerMedia is set to premiere Taiwanese drama series “Who’s By Your Side” later this year. It will be presented as an HBO Asia original and play on HBO and the streaming service HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Directed by Peter Ho, the ten-part show with 60-minute...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Sets Creative Team, Cast for Live-Action Adaptation

Nearly three years after being picked up straight-to-series, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming into focus. A year to the day after original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko parted ways with the streaming giant following creative differences (and for a lucrative overall deal with ViacomCBS), Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) has been tapped to take over as showrunner on the series. Kim will serve as the central writer on the series and exec produce alongside Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin), Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing). Roseanne Liang will direct alongside Goi...
MoviesIndiewire

New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home

Pivoting to a hybrid format that will see almost half of its 60-film virtual lineup screen at Lincoln Center for those lucky enough to attend in person, the New York Asian Film Festival is about to explode with 21 world premieres, 29 North American premieres, coast-to-coast online access for select titles, and some very special treats for the hometown crowd. (That includes a free outdoor screening of Raymond Lee’s wuxia classic “Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn” on August 11.) Now in its 20th year, NYAFF has long been America’s biggest and best-curated showcase of contemporary Asian cinema, and its latest incarnation — taking place amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising swell of anti-Asian violence that came with it — is another fantastic display of the undaunted fearlessness that has always characterized the festival’s programming.
SoccerPosted by
Variety

‘Cop Secret’ Gets First Trailer Ahead of Locarno Competition World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Iceland’s Pegasus Pictures and sales agent Alief have just dropped a first trailer for “Cop Secret,” a full-on pulse pounding cop actioner that world premieres in main competition at the 74th Locarno Film Festival. Alief President Brett Walker will introduce the propulsive, high testosterone movie to buyers at Locarno Pro, the Swiss festival’s robust industry program which kicks off Friday. The movie tips its hat to ‘80s and ‘90s buddy cop action classics  in its action set-ups, characters and shots – as when the camera swoops over blue Icelandic water to a rather bathetic non-“Miami Vice” skyline at the get-go. “Cop Secret” is...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Quentin Tarantino and Jerusalem Film Festival Team to Honor Cannon Films - Global Bulletin

This year’s 38th Jerusalem Film Festival will host a tribute to iconic Israeli company Cannon Films and producers Yoram Globus and Menachem Golan, curated in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The Cannon Film Group produced and distributed films from 1967 to 1993. In ’79 the company was purchased by producer Globus and Golan, who tailored its production slate through the ‘80s, focusing heavily on action films. Along the way Cannon became one of the world’s leading independent production companies.
showbizjunkies.com

Netflix Embarks on Its Largest Reality Casting Call in the Streamer’s History

Netflix is on the hunt for undiscovered talent, announcing the launch of the streaming service’s largest reality casting call to date. Those interested in participating in the casting call can visit NetflixReality.com for more details on how to submit audition videos. Among the series looking for participants are Nailed It!,...
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

The Best German Movies to Stream on Netflix Now

Since international travel has been off the table for most of us recently, watching foreign movies is one great way to get a taste of life on the European continent. And although Netflix might not seem like an obvious port of call for international cinema, the platform has plenty of hidden gems from across the globe. Here's a roundup of nine great German movies that you can stream on Netflix right now.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

London Film Festival adds Jane Campion's film

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Filmmaker and writer Jane Campion's hotly-anticipated next feature 'The Power of the Dog' is set to headline the 65th BFI London Film Festival's gala this October. According to Deadline, the picture will screen in London on October 11 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall,...
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
Asia Media

Director Gina Kim’s ‘Tearless’ to show at Venice International Film Festival

Gina Kim, a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, has been invited to show her virtual reality film “Tearless” at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film is second in a three-part series addressing the mistreatment of Korean “comfort women” by U.S. soldiers. The film...
MoviesAnime News Network

The Deer King Film's Collaboration Trailer Previews milet's Theme Song

The official website for Shika no Ō: Yuna to Yakusoku no Tabi (The Deer King: The Promised Journey With Yuna), the anime film of Nahoko Uehashi's Shika no Ō (The Deer King) medical fantasy novel series, began streaming a collaboration promotional video on Friday. The trailer previews "One Reason," the theme song that singer-songwriter milet created for this film.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Japanese Trailer for Japan's Remake of Sci-Fi Horror 'Cube' Film

Cinema Today in Japan has released the full official trailer for the Japanese remake of the classic indie sci-fi horror film Cube, with the same name again. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year, but there's even more freaky footage in this full trailer. The official website contains this cryptic message: "No one can resist the overwhelming order that Cube brings… Is it hope or despair that lurks in the abyss of myself? Soon, you too are in Cube. No, it may already be inside." Well that's scary. The cast includes Masaki Suda, Takumi Saitoh, Masaki Okada, Kôtarô Yoshida, and Hikaru Tashiro. This remake is also executive produced by Vincenzo Natali, who made the original in 1997. He says on Twitter: "Shimizu-san did a great job with his version. It is needless-to-say uniquely Japanese. I hope you enjoy it." I'm looking forward to watching! There's no subtitles, but we can all sense the fear anyway - and the traps look horrifying. Check it out below.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NY Film Festival Adds ‘Dune,’ ‘French Dispatch’ to Lineup

The 2021 New York Film Festival has added Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune and Wes Anderson’s star-studded latest, The French Dispatch, to its lineup, adding screenings of both titles as part of its Spotlight section. In addition, the annual fall event, set to take place this year from Sept. 24-Oct. 10, has added screenings of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix; Sean Baker’s Red Rocket; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman; and Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut, Jane by Charlotte, in which she profiles her mother, Jane Birkin. Other titles set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy