Detroit-Style Pizza Is Coming Back to Pizza Hut

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Have you been missing Chez Henri and its Cuban sandwiches? The French-meets-Cuban Cambridge restaurant closed back in 2013, although perhaps you’ve seen owner Paul O’Connell popping up around town now and then to serve those sandwiches again. On August 12 (sold out) and 19 (tickets still available), O’Connell will reunite with opening bartender Joe McGuirk for sandwiches, rum cocktails, and jazz at Somerville event space Warehouse XI in Union Square; it’s a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger will perform. Attendees must purchase a ticket ahead of time; $60 includes a Cuban sandwich (pork or vegetarian) and two drinks, with additional items available for purchase at the event.