Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.80 million.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $31.77 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $335.16 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $18.64 million.

• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $143.76 million.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $287.22.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $293.56 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $12.21 billion.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.72 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $168.33 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $447.91 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.63 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $648.60 million.

• Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $264.86 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $83.41 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $184.93 million.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $469.48 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $173.17 million.

• Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.48 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.88 million.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $213.46 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $64.88 million.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $256.54 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.40 million.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $562.82 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $212.45 million.

