Siemens, Egypt agree to develop hydrogen projects, 200 MW electrolyzer facility

By Dania Saadi
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Siemens Energy and the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export potential, including a 100-200 MW pilot electrolyzer facility, as the North African gas producer seeks to develop a clean energy industry. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...

