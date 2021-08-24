Cancel
Wise, VA

Napoleon Hill Foundation establishes James L. Oleson Bicentennial Scholarship

uvawise.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Virginia’s College at Wise is pleased to announce the establishment of the James L. Oleson Napoleon Hill Foundation Bicentennial Scholarship. To show its deep appreciation for the leadership and service of Napoleon Hill Foundation Chairman, James L. Oleson, the Napoleon Hill Foundation Board honors Mr. Oleson in establishing this named-endowed fund that will forever memorialize Mr. Oleson’s generosity of the time, talent and treasures he has shared throughout his Board membership. Scholarships will be awarded to students who have distinguished themselves as leaders, having been selected for membership in the Napoleon Hill Scholars Program.

www.uvawise.edu

