Odessa, TX

GOOD NEWS: American Momentum Bank collects school supplies

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Pictured are, from left: Sarah Collins, Tammy Wynn and Sarai Carmona of American Momentum Bank, and Cathy Tanguma, 3:11 Ministries volunteer. (Courtesy Photo)

American Momentum Bank spent the month of July collecting school supplies to support local charities. The bank hosted a school supply drive at its two Midland banking centers and four Odessa banking centers to support local nonprofits 3:11 Ministries, The Rainbow Room and Washington STEM Academy.

Bank associates and clients donated school supplies, which were given to the charities to pack backpacks for local students in need.

“Giving back is an important part of our mission as a community bank,” Jarod Thomas, West Texas President of American Momentum Bank, said. “We were pleased to be able to support these local charities and give students the tools they need to succeed this school year.”

With the help of community partners like American Momentum Bank, The Rainbow Room was able to fill 400 backpacks for children in the Permian Basin foster care system. Located in Odessa, The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource room located at Child Protective Services.

Local nonprofit 3:11 Ministries, which serves underprivileged children in the West Texas community, was also able to provide school supplies to 454 local students. In addition to collecting supplies for the organization, employees of American Momentum Bank volunteered with 3:11 Ministries to fill backpacks before they were given to students.

Visit www.americanmomentum.bank to learn more.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
Media Account for Odessa American

