Gorsett knows his team has even more strengths that we haven’t seen yet at the LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota head coach Mike Gorsett has already said his team might as well go ahead and win the whole thing at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA> They have won the first two games on a no-hitter from Gavin Weir who struck out 16 batters and then Weir belted a 3-run home run in the 5th inning to break a scoreless tie against Oregon on Monday as Maddux Munson tossed a 1-hitter, backed by spectacular defense.