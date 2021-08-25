Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Gorsett knows his team has even more strengths that we haven’t seen yet at the LLWS

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota head coach Mike Gorsett has already said his team might as well go ahead and win the whole thing at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA> They have won the first two games on a no-hitter from Gavin Weir who struck out 16 batters and then Weir belted a 3-run home run in the 5th inning to break a scoreless tie against Oregon on Monday as Maddux Munson tossed a 1-hitter, backed by spectacular defense.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
California, PA
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Williamsport, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llws#Llws#Dakota News#Sioux Falls Little League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy