Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell wave to fans as they film Mission: Impossible 7 in Birmingham shopping centre

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o41P9_0bc9wUvA00

Tom Cruise reprimands Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid safety protocols: ‘If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone’

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell have been spotted filming scenes in a Birmingham shopping centre.

In between takes, the stars smiled and waved to the large crowd of onlookers who gathered at the city’s Grand Central location to watch the shoot unfold.

The two actors were filming scenes for the highly anticipated next instalment of the action franchise. The shopping centre had been transformed to look like Abu Dhabi airport.

Airport signs in Arabic had been hung up around the complex. Passersby could also spot a large promotional poster of an Abu Dhabi mosque that had been installed, as well as a fake Dior store that had been set up on the grounds.

Cruise could be seen wearing a dark navy suit and aviator sunglasses, while British-American actor Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) wore a brown suede jacket and flared jeans.

Other cast members were seen dressed as cabin crew and travellers wheeling around suitcases.

Cruise has been spotted multiple times in the West Midlands city, where he has shot a number of scenes for the film.

The Top Gun actor recently delighted UK fans when he visited a curry house and ordered the same dish twice, earning him the nickname “Tom ‘Two Curries’ Cruise” on social media.

A helicopter carrying the 59-year-old also landed in a family’s garden in Warwickshire after finding the local airport in Coventry to be closed.

The family – who live in Baginton, Warwick – did not know Cruise was on the helicopter beforehand, and had only been told that there was an unnamed “VIP who was running late”.

The Hollywood star was not in too much of a rush, however, as he posed for pictures and gave a free helicopter ride to the family members.

Mission: Impossible 7 – which also stars Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg – is set to be released next year.

