ADVERTISING: Advertorial — The long-term effects of COVID on the wine industry
About twice a year we update wine consumers here in North Idaho about trends in and the state of the wine industry. From COVID to wild fires the last year has seen many changes in our industry which all have effects on wine consumers, both their on-premise consumption and their retail purchases. Many of these developments will continue to affect our consumption and buying in the coming months so here is what we have seen and what we expect to see.cdapress.com
Comments / 0