CBHA Run for a Cause 5K Color Run to return

OTHELLO — The Run for a Cause 5K Color Run is back.

Runners and walkers of all ages will take to the streets of Othello Saturday morning for the event sponsored by the Columbia Basin Health Association. The race begins at 9 a.m. and starts and finishes at the CBHA Othello Clinic, 1515 E. Columbia St.

And the color part of the Color Run? That’s supplied by people along the route who splash the runners and walkers with paint.

Food vendors will be on the lawn at the CBHA after the race and post-race games and activities are planned, as well.

The entry fee is $10, and registration is open until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The route takes participants from East Columbia Street, right on South 14th Avenue, left on East Scootney Street, then right on South Seventh Avenue and a left on East Hemlock Street, right on Third Avenue, then right on Main Street back to 14th Avenue.

The event is meant to raise “awareness for childhood conditions while activating our community in a celebration of physical health and wellbeing,” according to information on the CBHA website. One of the goals is to bring attention to issues facing children in Othello, including childhood obesity and children’s health in general. The money is used for scholarships and community events, according to the website.

Runners and walkers can register online at the CBHA website, www.cbharunforacause.com.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.