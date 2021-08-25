ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Osteoporosis: What women need to know

Osteoporosis can cause bones to become weak and brittle. The bones are characterized by low density and strength which can lead to an increased risk factor for falls and fractures. The most common areas affected are the hip, wrist and spine. The good news is that bone is living tissue and is constantly being absorbed and replaced. Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the removal of old bone. In the early stages, you usually do not have pain or other symptoms. But once bones become fragile, you may begin to experience back pain and even loss of height over time. Many osteoporotic patients report stiffness and pain which is often a result of decreased mobility. When we evaluate spinal mobility it is often determined that there are restrictions in spinal joint motion particularly in the upper spine, hips and lower spine. In our office, we will evaluate your spine to determine if you are a candidate for chiropractic care and if so we will develop specific treatment utilizing gentle techniques that are safe and effective.