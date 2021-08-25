The stay-at-home dad: A 4-year-old and and 37-year-old on ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’
Forget your jungle cruises, furious cars and Marvel superheroes. In my house, the most anticipated movie of the summer was “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”. Our 4-year-old son loves the Nickelodeon series about talking rescue dogs who protect and serve a sleepy coastal town called Adventure Bay. The other kids have (mostly) aged out of enjoying the show, but the siblings still made sure our little “Paw Patrol” fanatic knew a feature-length movie would be releasing soon.cdapress.com
