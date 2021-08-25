The stay-at-home dad: A 4-year-old and and 37-year-old on ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’

The Animal Rescue League of NH in Bedford wants you to meet Caesar who will tell you a little about himself in his own words. "I am a big boy with an even bigger personality, and a tendency to bulldoze everything in my path. Not only am I super handsome, but I am also SUPER active and the more work you give me to do, the better I behave; my brain needs to stay engaged. You can use toys, treats, training, walks through the woods, etc.)