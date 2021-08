“Reminiscence” (115 min, Rated PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language). 6 out of 10. According to the film world — and esteemed sci-fi authors the last 100 years — the future of humans on Earth looks bleak if not catastrophic. Very few films depict a rosy future for us Earthlings who have a nasty habit of waging wars, ravaging the planet of its precious natural resources, manipulating the environment and causing massive plagues. We’re the worst thing that could happen to our planet, which will forever remain a target for errant asteroids or other flying objects not to mention its volcanic center. Not to get so fatalistic, “Reminiscence” depicts a not-too-distant future in which humankind has just suffered through a world war and the oceans have risen a couple hundred feet. Perhaps this is more prophetic than science-fiction.