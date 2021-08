COEUR d'ALENE — After 10 years of service, the chief administrator and spokesperson for the University of Idaho in North Idaho is moving on to new things. “Ten years here is actually my longest stint in my career, which I think shows that we really enjoyed it here and love the community and lake and all that,” said Charles Buck, a native of Southern Idaho. “But it just became time to move on. We've got kids and grandkids on the East Coast, and we want to be closer to them.”