Wahluke Community Day returns Saturday

MATTAWA — A parade, car show, community breakfast, variety of sports events and contest to find the best salsa in town are among the activities during Wahluke Community Day scheduled for 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday in Mattawa.

Wahluke Community Day is presented by the Wahluke School District and the Port of Mattawa. Most activities are at Wahluke High School, 411 E. Saddle Mountain Drive.

The annual town celebration was canceled in 2020, but returns this year with a new name and date.

Breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. at WHS. Registration for the Show and Shine Car Show also opens at 7 a.m., with the entries on display in the WHS parking lot.

A 5-kilometer run is scheduled for 8 a.m., starting and ending at the Columbia Basin Health Association Wahluke Clinic, 601 Government Road. Runners leave the clinic, run to Boundary Avenue and past WHS, and turn around and retrace the route. The course will be open for an hour. The entry fee is $10 per person.

A tennis camp is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. at the WHS tennis courts. It’s open to all tennis players 12 years old and older. The entry fee is $15 per person.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Hund Memorial Park, 101 Government Road. The route takes participants down Government Road to Boundary Avenue, ending at WHS.

The three-on-three basketball tournament starts at 9 a.m. and is open to boys and girls in the fourth through eighth grades. Games will be played in the WHS and Wahluke Junior High gyms and are a maximum of 20 minutes.

The soccer tournament also starts at 9 a.m. at the WHS soccer field. Entry fee is $15 per player.

Proceeds raised through the tournaments will go to the sponsoring sports.

The Show and Shine Car Show starts at 10 a.m., with awards announced at 4 p.m. Competition includes both individual and category winners. It’s not just for vehicles with motors -- there’s a division for bicycles and pedal cars. Individual awards include the best of show, people’s choice, superintendent’s choice, a sponsors’ award, best paint, best interior, best trunk setup and best modified. Category awards will be given for first, second and third place.

Local organizations will have information booths on the lawn at WHS, which will be open throughout the day.

Registration for the salsa making contest opens at 10 a.m., with the judging from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are two categories, sweet or spicy. Cooks are restricted to one entry per person. Entries must be homemade, and a copy of the recipe must be submitted with each entry. Entries will be judged on taste, appearance and overall impression. The winners will be announced at 2 p.m.